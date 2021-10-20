Oasis Hotels & Resorts | October 19, 2021 10:34 AM ET
Oasis Hotels’ Elevated All-Inclusive Dining Experience
One thing almost all travelers look forward to on vacation is enjoying delicious meals. Whether it’s a light snack midday at the pool or a five-course meal at a fancy restaurant, it’s enjoyed at the slower pace of vacation instead of the busy pace often found back home.
With fresh local ingredients, the chefs at Oasis Hotels & Resorts’ properties in Cancun create a variety of mouthwatering menu items for guests to enjoy throughout their vacation. There is a restaurant to satisfy all the taste buds in the group.
Some of the restaurants, including Benazuza and The White Box, have even received Tripadvisor’s 2021 Travelers’ Choice awards. The various restaurants have something to offer everyone, from traditional Mexican and Italian to Japanese and Mediterranean, and everything in between.
Families can dine together at many of the eateries, but if parents want a night out alone at one of the upscale adults-only restaurants, they can do so by utilizing the fully supervised kids club at the resort complex – the kids have just as much fun playing with other children their age while parents have a relaxed dining experience.
The Oasis resorts ensure there are restaurant options for every guest. Visitors can indulge in unlimited dining at the buffets or enjoy casual tacos by the beach. They can also choose to sit down with award-winning haute cuisine at one of the gourmet restaurants. No matter where they choose to dine, dietary needs are always taken into account.
To top off the variety of delicious meals and snacks, Oasis Hotels & Resorts also includes all alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages during the stay. Whether it’s a margarita by the pool or a martini in the lounge, it’s all included.
The free-flowing food and beverages are just a few of the many reasons why staying at an all-inclusive resort is the way to go right now.
Contact a travel advisor to learn more about Oasis Hotels & Resorts’ elevated dining experience.
More Oasis Hotels & Resorts, Cancun
More by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS