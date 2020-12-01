Oasis Hotels & Resorts | December 01, 2020 4:12 PM ET
Oasis Hotels & Resorts’ Enhanced, Adults-Only Experience
For some people, it has been almost a solid year since their last vacation. For frequent travelers, that’s a long time. As vacationers eye up popular tourist destinations for their next trip, they might be looking to upgrade their stay.
Without multiple vacations throughout the year, an ideal beach vacation with all the works sounds more appealing than ever.
Future travelers seeking an upgraded luxury experience can check out Oasis Hotels & Resorts’ adults-only Sian Ka’an room category in Cancun, which offers exclusive privileges for the complete VIP experience. Here’s a look into what guests will be pampered with:
—Personalized attention
—Check-in and check-out with exclusive concierge
—Exclusive facilities and benefits
—Exclusive Sian Ka'an Lounge with beverages and snacks
—Premium room amenities such as free 24-hour room service, upgraded minibar, robes and early check-in and late check-out upon availability
The Pyramid at Grand Oasis ONLY:
—Sian Ka'an Junior Suite: Separate sitting area
—Sian Ka'an Master Suite: Separate sitting area plus jacuzzi inside or on terrace
Grand Oasis Palm ONLY:
—Exclusive gourmet restaurant: Careyes (Mexican gourmet cuisine)
—Exclusive beach club: Sian Ka'an Beach Club (Bali beds with butler service)
—Sian Ka'an Junior Suite and Sian Ka'an Master Suite: Jacuzzi or plunge pool inside or on terrace
Contact a travel advisor or visit OasisHoteles.com for more information.
More Oasis Hotels & Resorts, Cancun
More by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS