Oasis Hotels & Resorts Has Travel Agents Covered
With the Grand Oasis Palm resort recently reopening to guests with fresh new features, travel advisors have no shortage of fun-filled activities to serve up to their clients headed to Cancun.
One booking equals twice the free nights this fall. Agents can book their clients at The Pyramid at Grand Oasis, Grand Oasis Cancun, Grand Oasis Palm and Oasis Palm to get additional nights on the house.
Guests who book four, five or six nights will get an additional free night, as well as a voucher for two free nights to use in 2021. Bookings of seven nights get two additional free nights and a voucher for three free nights to use in 2021.
Travel advisors can also have their fun with Oasis Hotels & Resorts’ travel agent rates starting at $60 per night for an all-inclusive stay. For a limited time, these rates also apply to a second room, so travel agents can bring their family and friends.
Rates are $60 per person per night for stays at Grand Oasis Cancun and Grand Oasis Palm and $70 per person per night for stays at The Pyramid at Grand Oasis.
Travel advisors can also earn up to $100 bonus cash when booking through their preferred tour operator and completing the Bonus Cash Form on OasisConnect.net before clients travels.
