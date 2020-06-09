Oasis Hotels & Resorts | June 09, 2020 3:40 PM ET
Oasis Hotels & Resorts Introduces Post-COVID-19 Protocols
Oasis Hotels & Resorts has introduced new post-COVID-19 protocols in order to keep its guests and employees safe during their time spent on one of its many beachfront properties.
The company meets all safety and hygiene certifications set by Cristal International Standards.
Future guests can rest assured knowing new protocols have been implemented throughout the resorts, including check-in and check-out areas, guestrooms, food and beverage services, common areas, convention halls and for all resort employees to follow.
Upon arrival at the resorts, a fully digital check-in is available, in addition to new luggage sanitation technologies and plenty of room in the lobby for distancing.
Each guestroom will remain unoccupied for at least 24 hours between guests, and there are also now contactless room door open systems to use.
As far as restaurants and bars go, fewer tables have been set up to ensure enough space between guests; contactless menus are available through the Oasis app, and hydroalcoholic gel dispensers are available in these areas.
Tables, chairs and sunbeds in the common areas and near the pools also remain a safe distance apart.
All of the employees have been trained to comply with the safety and hygiene measures, and they will undergo a full medical checkup, including a COVID-19 test, prior to their reincorporation.
