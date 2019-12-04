Oasis Hotels & Resorts | December 04, 2019 9:03 AM ET
Oasis Offers a Place for Every Traveler
When researching various hotel brands, travelers find out that many of them have a specific niche—some cater only to adults, some are family-friendly and others have a spa focus.
However, Oasis Hotels & Resorts has a resort available for every type of traveler, so everyone should be able to find something to fit their vacation needs.
Traveling with the entire family adds up, but Grand Oasis Palm and Oasis palm offer a complete family experience in Cancun at a reasonable cost.
Being budget-friendly doesn’t mean they don’t have a lot to offer though. Children can explore the KiddO Zone with waterslides and splash pads and participate in beach activities, and there are several delicious restaurants for the whole family to dine in.
Guests will soon find there is no shortage of entertainment throughout these resorts. The Pyramid at Grand Oasis, Grand Oasis Cancun and Oasis Cancun Lite offer Vegas-style entertainment, including live music, nightclubs, acrobatics shows, comedy sketches and themed parties, among other things.
There is also the multi-level Red Casino for those interested in gambling.
Those travelers looking for a relaxing oasis will find it with a stay at Grand Oasis Tulum. This property is located in Riviera Maya away from the busyness, and it has a variety of ecological activities and spa treatments to indulge in.
Contact a travel agent or click here to learn more about Oasis Hotels & Resorts options.
More Oasis Hotels & Resorts, Cancun, Riviera Maya
More by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS