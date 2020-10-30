Oasis Hotels & Resorts | October 30, 2020 11:07 AM ET
Oasis Palm’s Upscale Resort-Within-a-Resort
Grand Oasis Palm, by Oasis Hotels & Resorts, is a resort-within-a-resort that offers adults and adults traveling with children an upscale experience with exclusive privileges in addition to having full access to all the fun activities at Oasis Palm.
For the Adults
The adults in the group have plenty of options for entertainment throughout their stay. These amenities include gourmet restaurants, bars a nightclub and a nightly ocean cruise. The resort is also conveniently located in Cancun's hotel zone, which provides access to even more nightlife. Parents can also opt for more relaxing activities such as spa treatments or romantic dinners on the beach.
For the Children
Meanwhile, the children in the group can pass the time at the supervised kids club. Here kids ages 3-12 can enjoy unlimited fun during the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Activities include waterslides, a kids restaurant, a video game lounge, arts and crafts, movies and more.
For the Whole Family
Families have no problem filling their days with activities they can do together at this resort. From swimming in the pools and kayaking to playing sports and enjoying the entertainment, parents and their children can create lifelong memories together.
Learn more about this ultimate all-inclusive beachfront resort or start planning for your future vacation to Cancun by contacting your travel advisor.
