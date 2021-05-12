RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog | May 12, 2021 10:50 AM ET
Offer Your Clients up to 65% Off With RIU’s Big Sale
If your clients are in search of an all-inclusive vacation, now is the time to book. RIU Hotels & Resorts is offering up to 65 percent off when booking during RIU Week. This limited-time sale applies to bookings made through Monday, May 17, 2021, for travel from June 1, 2021, to April 30, 2021.
In addition to room discounts, other perks you can offer your clients are free upgrades, resort credits, kids stay free, no single supplement, sixth guest free for groups and more. These benefits may not be available at all resorts, and some restrictions apply.
During RIU Week, there are also added incentives for you. Travel advisors will receive four times the RIU Pro points when they book any RIU resort this week.
When it comes to booking wedding packages, couples will receive 15 percent off any package they choose, including Classic, Royal, Caprice and Indulgence. In addition, you’ll get 15 percent commission on these packages.
Your clients will receive free room upgrades when booking any of the following hotels in select room categories:
Bahamas: Riu Palace Paradise Island
Dominican Republic: Riu Palace Bavaro, Riu Palace Punta Cana, Riu Palace Macao and Riu Bambu
Jamaica: Riu Palace Jamaica, Riu Montego Bay, Riu Reggae, Riu Palace Tropical Bay, Riu Negril and Riu Ocho Rios
Mexico: Riu Palace Mexico, Riu Dunamar, Riu Palace Costa Mujeres, Riu Vallarta, Riu Palace Pacifico, Riu Emerald Bay and Riu Santa Fe
Costa Rica: Riu Guanacaste and Riu Palace Costa Rica
Panama: Riu Playa Blanca
There’s still time to share these perks with your clients, but act fast because the deals won’t last long. Visit www.riupro.com for more information.
