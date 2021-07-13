ALG Vacations Blog | July 13, 2021 1:33 PM ET
Outdoor Adventures in Costa Rica, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic
After more than a year inside of our homes, it’s more important than ever to get outside and enjoy this beautiful world. In Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica, travelers can explore white-sand beaches, incredibly biodiverse jungles and active volcanoes.
Jamaica offers plenty to discover. Ride horseback on the beach, or just laze around in Montego Bay, the island’s largest tourist center. Later, go on an ATV safari through the island’s jungles. Those who aren’t afraid of heights will love flying through the trees on a zipline course or taking a chairlift up into the air to birdwatch within the trees.
Travelers who are undaunted by ghost stories will enjoy Rose Hall, a former plantation that is rumored to be haunted by the White Witch, its former mistress. The estate offers a great tour, complete with the story of her beginnings, as well as the chance to taste the unique Witches Brew cocktail.
For more adventure, climb a waterfall! Dunn’s River Falls is located near Ocho Rios and offers beautifully clear waters that visitors can wade through and climb up.
To the west is the Dominican Republic, the half-island nation that shares the rest of the island with Haiti. With over 200 beaches filled with white sand and offering plenty of outdoor activities, travelers can kayak, snorkel, scuba and more to their hearts’ content.
Golf enthusiasts can also enjoy award-winning golf courses at hotels like the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, Iberostar Bavaro complex and more. Guests who stay at these all-inclusives will often have free access to the courses.
Travelers can immerse themselves in Caribbean ancient history at the Cueva de las Maravillas, or the Cave of Wonders, in which they’ll find ancient pictographs and petroglyphs. The cave is located near La Romana, a popular resort area, which makes it easy to access and enjoy.
Puerto Plata is considered the country’s adventure capital, with tons of fun adventure activities to partake in. Adventurers can rappel their way across the 27 Charcos of Damajagua (waterfalls) or visit the “God’s Pool” at Charcos de los Militares, which is less popular but no less spectacular.
Costa Rica is synonymous with sustainable and adventurous travel. In Guanacaste, travelers can enjoy the area’s famous volcanic hot springs after a trip through the beautiful jungle filled with sloths, monkeys and tropical birds to Arenal, the area’s volcano.
In Palo Verde’s national park, bird lovers can find 250,000 birds, as well as capuchin monkeys, pumas, crocodiles and more. For a different but no less animal-filled adventure, check out Diamante Eco Adventure Park, which is home to butterflies, jaguars, sloths and other animals who cannot survive in the wild. The park also features activities like zip lining.
