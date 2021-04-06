Trump International Beach Resort Blog | April 06, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Outdoor Dining, Perfected
While we may have not invented outdoor dining here at Trump International Beach Resort Miami, we’ve certainly perfected it. And, while things may appear a bit different and spaced out, the quality of your dining experience will remain the same (if not better).
Begin the morning perched poolside and indulge in breakfast at Neomi’s. Here, you’ll enjoy modern American flavors with a South Florida twist paired with Florida’s famous weather.
As the day progresses, head to Gili’s Beach Bar to soak up some sun and sip on killer mojitos. When the hunger hits, this sophisticated spot offers a Mediterranean-inspired menu featuring locally-caught fish, fresh sandwiches, salads and sweets that won’t disappoint.
So that you can dine with confidence and ease, COVID-19 protocols have been implemented in our staff’s day-to-day. Your servers and bartenders will always be masked and sanitized and will take part in temperature checks upon arrival for each shift.
And, to set the standard for food and beverage freshness, our menus vary by seasonality. Please contact us for the most up-to-date information or to make a reservation by calling 305-692-5771 or emailing dining@trumpmiami.com.
