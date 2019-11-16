Funjet Vacations Blog | November 16, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Packing for a Destination Wedding
Getting invited to a destination wedding is exciting, but it can be a little overwhelming—especially for people who don’t travel very often.
Funjet Vacations put together a guide for what to pack as a destination wedding guest. Instead of throwing random items into a suitcase the night before you leave, consider using this list.
Your passport should be the number one item on your list, as you won’t get very far without it. In addition to this, double check if there are any other forms of identification, confirmations or travel documents needed for your trip.
Next up, make a checklist of all your skincare products. This might include sunscreen, moisturizer and lip balm. The sun is intense in the Caribbean (where most destination weddings are held), so having a hat and sunglasses is also important.
For clothes, you’ll want to make sure you have your attire for the wedding ceremony, whether that’s a light dress or a button-up shirt and dress pants. Other clothing items might include bathing suits, cover-ups, pajamas and outfits for evening dinners.
Some items wedding guests might not remember are chargers, a camera, a wedding gift, money and credit cards. It’s nice to have both cash for tipping and a card in case you’d like to purchase something like an excursion or professional photos.
