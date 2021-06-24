Cruise Planners Blog | June 22, 2021 4:00 PM ET
Pandemic Challenges, a Setup for Post-Pandemic Opportunities
Right now, with the value of travel agents at an all-time high, starting your own travel agency is not only one of the most profitable moves you could make, but it's also within your reach regardless of your prior professional travel experience. But even seasoned travel advisors don't always realize the available option of a low-cost franchise.
Cruise Planners’ week-long training offered to new franchise owners, Sales Training to Accelerate Results University (STAR U), is back with in-person training. At one of the recent sessions, we spoke with Rebecca Henry, 57, from Maryville, Tennessee about what it's been like for her starting a travel agency, at a time when the travel industry is recovering from the effects of a pandemic.
“I've always had a passion for travel, I joke on my website that my first word was probably 'Go!',” said Rebecca. “My first encounter with Cruise Planners was at a ship inspection,” Rebecca recounted, “and the impression always stuck with me.”
At the time, Rebecca was working as an hourly employee of a well-known, national brick & mortar travel agency. Months later, she was the victim of a massive layoff, which propelled her to do some research, and she learned Cruise Planners was listed as a top low-cost franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine. She decided to make the call. “Cruise Planners gives me the flexibility to do what I love, which is plan travel. And the best thing about it, it's MY business,” Rebecca shared.
Getting your home-based travel agency up and running won't happen overnight, nor does it have to. As travel bounces back from COVID, now is the perfect time to establish the foundation of your business and get trained by the best in the industry so you can be in a position to capitalize on the coming surge in travel.
