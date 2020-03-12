Paradisus Playa del Carmen Blog | March 12, 2020 4:40 PM ET
Paradisus La Esmeralda Introduces New Family Suites
At Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Esmeralda, families can revel in an unforgettable vacation in the luxury resort’s Family Concierge guestrooms. Already designed to offer the maximum comfort and privacy, the Family Concierge suites have recently been refurbished to delight kids and adults alike.
The resort offers several different types of Family Concierge suites. These include:
Family Concierge Junior Suite
These suites sport all the features that a family could want, from the luxurious beds, minibar and 24-hour room service. The bathroom houses a rain shower and immersion bathtub that anyone can relax in. Family Concierge Junior Suites are also equipped with a king-size double or two double beds, a private pool, a living area with a flat-screen TV and a garden view.
Family Concierge One Bedroom Master Suite Swim Up
These suites are the pinnacle of luxury, with a king-sized bed, a separate living room and a kitchenette with a dining room. The bathroom is a paradise in and of itself with a double rainfall shower and relaxing sensory tub.
Family Concierge One Bedroom Suite Swim Up
Along with the rainfall shower and sensory tub that can be enjoyed in the suites mention above, Family Concierge One Bedroom Swim Up Suites also feature two double beds, a separate living room area with sofa bed and kitchenette.
Regardless of the suite, guests who book a stay in any Family Concierge guestroom will enjoy exclusive perks reserved only for the program, including a private concierge service, a complimentary cell phone during the stay, a private pool and beach area and much, much more.
