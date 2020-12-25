Paradisus Playa del Carmen Blog | December 25, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Paradisus Playa del Carmen Has an Exclusive Experience for Your Clients
Whether you have a couple looking for a place to celebrate their wedding or a family in search of a winter getaway, you can offer up a stay at Paradisus Playa del Carmen. This reimagined resort reopened with a new configuration and has been successfully welcoming guests since July.
To ensure your clients have a top-notch stay in Playa del Carmen, be sure to book them in The Reserve section of the resort. Here’s a glimpse of what a stay in this exclusive area includes for your clients:
—Personalized concierge service
—Private check-in and check-out
—Access to an elegant multi-level lounge with air-conditioning and sensory harmony for private check-in and check-out, Wi-Fi, all-day coffee and drinks, international press and drinks and snacks in the afternoon
—Access to the Olio Restaurant or La Palapa (adults only) for breakfast and lunch
—Access to the YHI Spa water ritual facilities
—Direct contact with your personal Concierge by instant message
—Assistance with reservations for à la carte restaurants, YHI Spa and activities
—Access to the private pool and beach area for The Reserve including adults areas
—Paradisus welcome gift for children
—Activities program for children and teenagers
—Luggage unpacking and packing service (subject to availability)
—Pillow menu
—Turndown service every evening
—Special aromatherapy menu in the room at an extra charge
Click here to learn more.
More Paradisus Playa del Carmen, Playa del Carmen
More by Paradisus Playa del Carmen Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS