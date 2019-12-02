Paul Gauguin Cruises Blog | December 02, 2019 4:35 PM ET
Paul Gauguin Cruises Announces a Holiday Bonus Offer
Paul Gauguin Cruises, operator of the m/s Paul Gauguin, is offering a holiday bonus of up to $400 Shipboard Credit on balcony staterooms on select 2020 and 2021 voyages when booked by December 31, 2019. As an additional holiday gift, deposits on those sailings have been reduced to $250 per person.
Shipboard Credit can be used to indulge in a spa treatment in Deep Nature Spa, purchase a souvenir in La Boutique, book a shore excursion aboard The Gauguin and more. Shipboard Credit varies by balcony stateroom category:
—$250 Shipboard Credit per balcony stateroom, categories C and D on select sailings
—$400 Shipboard Credit per balcony stateroom, categories B and above on select sailings
Additionally, Paul Gauguin Cruises is offering savings of 50 percent off standard all-inclusive cruise fares on all voyages, plus included airfare from Los Angeles.
New bookings only. Offer may be combined with applicable 3rd guest in stateroom offer and applicable past guest savings but may not be combinable with other offers. Port, security and handling charges are $159-$305 additional. Reduced-rate deposit of $250 per person is refundable less a $100 administration fee. Solo travelers who pay the full supplement receive 100 percent of the Shipboard Credit for their stateroom category; all others receive 50 percent of the value per stateroom. Shipboard Credit amount is determined by balcony stateroom category. Shipboard Credits used for shore excursions must be booked on board at time of sailing. Offer ends December 31, 2019. Voyages excluded from this promotion are the March 28; April 11; June 17; and August 29, 2020, sailings. Call for details.
For additional information on Paul Gauguin Cruises, please contact a Travel Advisor, call 800-848-6172 or visit www.pgcruises.com.
