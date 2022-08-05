ALG Vacations Blog | August 05, 2022 9:00 PM ET
Peek Inside TRS Cap Cana
Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic luxury destination, is one of the most popular areas for visitors from the U.S. and is widely known, but only a select few know about one of its premier resorts, TRS Cap Cana and ALG Vacations is giving a peek inside the property.
Steps off the beaten path, Cap Cana is in a secluded luxury enclave, reserved for some of the most upscale travelers. Tucked inside is Palladium Hotel Group's boutique adults-only property, TRS Cap Cana, with just 115 luxury suites, all offering water views from private balconies.
Guests will overlook a tidy marina, several pools, neat walkways and, of course, the ocean. They will have a private check-in, access to 24-hour room service and the services of a personal assistant.
For pure relaxation, there is the Zentropia Spa & Wellness Center with a wide variety of treatments on an extensive menu, and there are four delicious restaurants offering a variety of cuisines, including an Argentinian steakhouse.
Getting out and about on the property, visitors will find a private beach area and have access to a beach club. There are nearby golf courses, the Chic Cabaret & Restaurant at the neighboring TRS Turquesa Hotel and more.
