Perks of Becoming a Cruise Planners Franchise Owner
Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, knows what travel advisors need to be successful. From marketing materials to personal attention, the company’s ‘business-in-a-box model’ provides agents with all the tools they need to grow a profitable travel agency.
Inexperienced business owners don’t need to worry, as Cruise Planners has an extensive training program, STAR University. In addition to this training, each agent gets one-on-one business development coaching to ensure a smooth start and growth along the way.
In this day and age, working remotely is almost more common than being in an office. Cruise Planners’ mobile technology allows advisors to run their business from anywhere they can find a wifi connection. This gives them the flexibility to travel more, as they can work from almost anywhere.
The company also has a robust CRM and booking system, along with mobile apps, Amazon Alexa compatibility and more. In addition to helpful technology, advisors can gain more customers with impactful marketing materials, such as direct mail pieces, a magazine, email programs and more.
If travel advisors need extra assistance, the home office team members stand ready, and they are dedicated to helping travel businesses succeed. Contrary to some other businesses, Cruise Planners’ home office members do not sell travel, so there is no competition to worry about. They only want to see agents succeed.
These are just a few of the many reasons why investing in a Cruise Planners franchise is a good idea.
