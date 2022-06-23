La Coleccion Resorts Blog | June 23, 2022 3:00 PM ET
Perks of Becoming a La Colección Expert
Travel advisors are some of the most knowledgeable resources for travelers out there, and they can enhance their knowledge about Mexico and the Caribbean with La Colección Expert by Fiesta Americana, a training program that offers exclusive benefits.
The advisor training program also includes a year-round sales companion with marketing and sales resources throughout the year. The resources can be enjoyed via the iOS or Android app and easily accessed to show clients.
Travel advisors are also rewarded for taking the course through La Colección Rewards. One such bonus is earning up to $100 in agent cash incentives when booking any La Colección resort for clients.
Once completed, the La Colección Expert will receive a certificate of completion along with access to all of the sales, marketing and promotional materials available for their own knowledge and for sharing with prospective clients.
La Colección by Fiesta Americana features thirty-two resorts located in nineteen destinations across Mexico and the Caribbean, from well-known places like Cancun and Los Cabos to historic “pueblos mágicos” like San Miguel de Allende and Mérida.
For more information about the training program or to sign up, please click here.
