Last updated: 03:00 PM ET, Mon October 07 2019

Sandos Hotels & Resorts Blog | October 07, 2019

Phrases to Learn Before Your Vacation to Mexico

Sandos Playacar Beach Resort, Mexico
PHOTO: Family dining at Sandos Playacar Beach Resort, Mexico. (photo via Sandos Hotels & Resorts)

Traveling to Mexico is the perfect excuse to brush up on those Spanish skills from the classes you took in high school or maybe even college. If you’ve never taken a course before, then it’s an exciting time to learn a few phrases to be able to communicate with the local people.

Sandos Hotels & Resorts has you covered with a few popular phrases to learn before your trip.

One of the things you might be doing most at an all-inclusive resort is ordering a cold, refreshing beverage. This would simply be “una [insert drink name] por favor. Insert cerveza for a beer or Piña Colada for something a bit more tropical.

Next up, if you’re interested in asking the staff how they are doing, you can say “como estas.” When they ask you, a reply of “bien” means good.

You’ll likely want to say “yes, please” several times on vacation when asked if you’d like more food, another drink or maybe even a spa treatment. In Spanish, it’s “si, por favor.” This one is sure to come in handy throughout your stay at a resort.

This is just the beginning. To learn more Spanish phrases, visit the Sandos blog.

