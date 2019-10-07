Sandos Hotels & Resorts Blog | October 07, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Phrases to Learn Before Your Vacation to Mexico
Traveling to Mexico is the perfect excuse to brush up on those Spanish skills from the classes you took in high school or maybe even college. If you’ve never taken a course before, then it’s an exciting time to learn a few phrases to be able to communicate with the local people.
Sandos Hotels & Resorts has you covered with a few popular phrases to learn before your trip.
One of the things you might be doing most at an all-inclusive resort is ordering a cold, refreshing beverage. This would simply be “una [insert drink name] por favor. Insert cerveza for a beer or Piña Colada for something a bit more tropical.
Next up, if you’re interested in asking the staff how they are doing, you can say “como estas.” When they ask you, a reply of “bien” means good.
You’ll likely want to say “yes, please” several times on vacation when asked if you’d like more food, another drink or maybe even a spa treatment. In Spanish, it’s “si, por favor.” This one is sure to come in handy throughout your stay at a resort.
This is just the beginning. To learn more Spanish phrases, visit the Sandos blog.
More Sandos Hotels & Resorts, Mexico
More by Sandos Hotels & Resorts Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS