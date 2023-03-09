Trump International Beach Resort Blog | March 09, 2023 6:00 PM ET
Plan Engaging Events & Celebrations at Trump International Beach Resort Miami
When considering where to plan events and celebrations such as work gatherings, retirement parties, cultural celebrations and more, the Trump International Beach Resort in Miami is dedicated to offering great service and a variety of different venue options to suit any event style.
The hotel can arrange small meetings in breakout rooms with ocean views, pool deck get-togethers or a beachfront dinner party for an intimate few or for a few hundred guests at Gili’s Beach Club — completely personalized to your special event needs.
With planning comes award-winning catering services, a dedicated meeting planner and even a rewards program specifically for event planning, so the more events you hold at Trump International Beach Resort, the more perks you’ll get!
It’s also not just about work meetings and gatherings — the resort also offers event planning services for weddings, retirement parties, engagement and anniversaries, birthdays and even cultural events such as quinceañeras and bat mitzvahs, which can be completely kosher.
From large ballrooms to seaside events, the Trump International Beach Resort in Miami is there to help plan, organize and personalize the perfect small event or special celebration in your life.
