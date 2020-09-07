Fairmont Mayakoba | September 07, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Plan to Golf in the Mexican Caribbean Paradise
Fairmont Mayakoba, located in Riviera Maya, has everything needed for an ideal vacation in the Mexican Caribbean—a beautiful beach area, pools, restaurants, entertainment, etc.
This resort also gives visitors access to one of the best golf courses in Mexico, El Camaleón Golf Course. This course made golf history in 2007, as it was used for the Mayakoba Golf Classic, the first PGA TOUR event played outside of the United States and Canada.
From November 30 to December 6, 2020, the Mayakoba Golf Classic is going to be held at this course, and guests staying at Fairmont Mayakoba can conveniently enjoy this spectacle during their visit, in addition to playing a round themselves.
El Camaleón also offers Jim McLean Golf School, so visitors can choose to work with a certified instructor and improve their game during vacation.
In addition to golfing, guests of this resort can choose to take a boat tour through the nearby water canals and mangroves, book a massage at the Willow Stream Spa or participate in watersports such as stand up paddleboarding.
