Paradisus Playa del Carmen Blog | June 24, 2019 11:15 AM ET
Planning a Destination Wedding With Paradisus Playa del Carmen
When couples dream about a destination wedding, they often picture beautiful white sand beaches, a warm tropical breeze and clear blue water. Playa del Carmen, located on Mexico's Riviera Maya coastline, offers this picturesque setting and so much more.
The location is convenient, as it’s not too far of a drive from the airport, and the people are friendly and welcoming. There are several things to do in the area such as shopping, nightlife and various tour, park and excursion options.
Better yet, Paradisus Playa del Carmen offers visitors two different resorts depending on what type of experience they are looking for. Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Esmeralada welcomes families and Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Perla caters to adults only.
The wedding team at Paradisus Playa del Carmen works with couples to make any type of wedding dream come true. From South-Asian and Indian to same-sex weddings, the team is prepared to make each ceremony unique and special.
There are several different wedding packages to choose from depending on what type of décor is desired and what is all needed for the big day. To top it off, couples can receive a complimentary wedding package depending on how many room nights are booked.
Contact a travel agent or Paradisus Playa del Carmen’s romance team at romance.paradisus.playadelcarmen@melia.com to learn more.
More Paradisus Playa del Carmen, Playa del Carmen
More by Paradisus Playa del Carmen Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS