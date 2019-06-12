Atelier de Hoteles Blog | June 12, 2019 11:00 AM ET
Planning a Family Reunion in Cancun
Planning a family reunion isn’t the easiest thing to do, especially if it involves travel. However, choosing to vacation together as a group allows families to relax, catch up and create memories that last a lifetime—or at least until the next vacation.
When choosing a resort to stay at, you don’t want it to be too big and spread out otherwise you might end up spending half the vacation trying to find each other each day. On the other hand, if the resort is too small it may not have enough activities to keep everyone entertained.
ÓLEO Cancún Playa by Atelier de Hoteles, located in Cancun’s hotel zone, is a boutique resort with 168 rooms. It’s small enough to have a comfortable, laidback feel while still having plenty of amenities and activities for the group to participate in.
The property has four different restaurants and two bars, so there is a variety of cuisine to satisfy everyone in the group. The younger kids can spend hours playing in the pool which overlooks the ocean, and the teenagers and young adults in the group can enjoy watersports in the AquaWorld Marina.
Treatments at the Nuup Spa are available for anyone in the party looking for a few hours of relaxation, and there is a gym on the property for family members wanting to keep up with their workout routine. There are also activities for the whole family to participate in together such as the interactive art workshop.
Whether the group wants to fill the days with activities or spend hours soaking in the sun on lounge chairs, they’ll find what they are looking for during a stay at ÓLEO Cancún Playa.
Click here to learn more.
More Atelier de Hoteles, Cancun
More by Atelier de Hoteles Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS