AMResorts Blog | July 18, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Pool Parties and Ocean Views in Los Cabos
Travelers looking for adult-only sophistication will find it with a stay at one of the Breathless Resorts & Spas by AMResorts. With one of the most ideal locations next to the marina on Medano Beach, Breathless Cabo San Lucas Resort & Spa is perfect for adults looking for some of the best pool parties and ocean views.
There are 169 rooms in total, and each one offers either a marina or ocean view from the balcony. In addition to soaking up the views from the room, the infinity pools, rooftop lounge and restaurants also provide great spots for views and photo ops.
Days spent at this resort are filled with pool parties, music, performances, fashion shows and more. Come evening, guests not only have the option of the on-property club, but they can also enjoy the local nightlife in downtown Cabo San Lucas—which is walking distance from the hotel.
Visitors wanting to get out and about during the day have the convenience of the marina. They can stroll the walkway around the area enjoying the shops, restaurants and bars. Otherwise, there are several excursions that leave right from the marina including snorkeling and whale watching.
Click here to learn more about this unique property.
