Popular Trips To Start Planning For
Cruise Planners launched its Where2Next virtual travel series a year ago, showcasing various travel destinations and trips for advisors’ clients to learn about.
From US getaways to European adventures and river cruises, the company covers a variety of exciting trip opportunities for future travelers to consider. Earlier this summer, Cruise Planners educated travelers on Hawaii.
“Hawaii offers exotic beauty and is a bucket-list trip for many, so we are happy to send clients there in waves now that Americans are traveling again,” said Michelle Fee, CEO and founder of Cruise Planners.
Another recent Where2Next webinar covered a journey through Africa. Viewers were able to catch a glimpse of what an African adventure might all include, hearing from Justin Barnette of South African Tourism, Anna Pinto of Micato Safaris and Gareth Smith from Kensington Tours. Each guest speaker shared a bit about what travelers can expect upon arrival and throughout their visit.
Next up on the Where2Next travel series is an experience that is both destination-focused and culturally enriching: a Viking cruise. The live webinar takes place on August 31, 2021, but will be recorded and available to watch afterward just as the previous ones were.
Cruise Planners has also relaunched a series of in-person Bootcamp training sessions, and they were met with excitement and gratitude from the travel advisors in attendance.
“As always, Bootcamp is just that, a boot of valuable information when we need it most. Thank you for your commitment and dedication in offering another amazing bootcamp,” said Helene Quick, Cruise Planners Franchise Owner.
