La Coleccion Resorts Blog | April 23, 2021 12:25 PM ET
Posadas Introduces Its ‘Travel with Sense’ Plan
La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana, part of the Posadas hotel group, puts a high priority on sustainability. The company encourages travelers to travel with meaning when they visit the various resorts in its collection.
The resorts have put good practices in place that allow for protecting and caring for nature and the environment and also for promoting sustainable tourism in the travel industry.
Posadas has created the “Viaja con Sentido” or “Travel with Sense” plan, a comprehensive strategy that provides competitiveness and sustainability through these guidelines:
— Compliance and alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals in its three main axes: environmental sustainability, social sustainability and economic sustainability.
— Compliance with national laws on sustainability.
— Health care and well-being of employees and guests.
— Transparency and ethical behavior.
— Respect for the interests of related parties.
— Respect for the principle of legality.
— Respect for international standards of behavior.
— Respect and promotion of human rights.
— Support and participation in campaigns aimed at eliminating all forms of abuse, such as the Spotlight Initiative, a global partnership between the European Union and the UN to invest in equality and empowerment of girls and women to achieve the sustainable development goals.
By choosing to stay at one of these properties, travelers can support these practices. Click here to learn more about Posadas’ Travel with Sense initiative.
