La Coleccion Resorts Blog | February 16, 2022 4:34 PM ET
Posadas Invites You To Travel With Confidence
From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana, part of the Posadas group, committed to providing visitors with a safe place to enjoy their much-needed vacations.
The hotel group created a health and safety plan to allow guests to travel with confidence to resorts throughout Mexico and the Dominican Republic.
The extensive program encompasses safety, hygiene and flexibility measures, and it was developed following guidance from the Mexican Government, the Mexican Secretary of Health, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the World Travel & Tourism Council.
Almost two years later, these extensive protocols are still in place through the La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana properties. Guests are not only met with a warm welcome but also temperature checks, sanitization and other measures to ensure their safety throughout the stay.
Flexibility is key during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the hotels work with guests if they need to alter their stay. The beach resorts also offer free antigen testing.
Those looking to save big on a future vacation have through tomorrow to take advantage of La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana’s romantic getaway sale where they’ll receive up to 60 percent off and up to $50 in resort credits per day. This promotion also includes airport transfers and other added values.
