Princess Hotels & Resorts Blog | November 09, 2022 6:05 PM ET
Princess Hotels & Resorts Hosts Travel Advisor Fam in Riviera Maya
Princess Hotels & Resorts invited travel advisors from around the U.S. and Canada for a fam trip in October to introduce them to the resort company's fabulous properties in the Riviera Maya, Mexico.
The invitees spent four nights experiencing all that Princess has to offer clients and learned about all the prospects the resorts offer guests, whether it's at the Grand Sunset Princess, the Grand Riviera Princess or the family club at Grand Riviera Princess or the adults-only Platinum Yucatan Princess.
The participating advisors enjoyed the training and free time they had to experience the services and amenities available at Princess resorts as if they were guests on vacation.
Princess Hotels & Resorts caters to guests of all walks of life with properties suited to couples, families with children, seniors and groups, including weddings. Visitors can indulge in a variety of dining options, participate in sports and other adventures and simply catch up on rest and relaxation with paradise as a backdrop.
Guests will find Princess Hotels & Resorts Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Fuerteventura, La Palma, Barcelona, Punta Cana and the Riviera Maya.
More Princess Hotels & Resorts, Mexico
More by Princess Hotels & Resorts Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS