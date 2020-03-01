Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | March 01, 2020 12:45 PM ET
Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit Welcome LGBTQ Tourists
Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit are known to be some of the friendliest destinations in the world by all types of travelers. For more than 60 years, though, this region has grown to become a favorite amongst the LGBTQ community.
Whether visitors are traveling solo, as a couple or with a group of friends, this destination kindly welcomes all types of travelers and invites them to be themselves during their vacation.
There is so much to do during a visit to this paradise on the Pacific Coast. There are enough local restaurants, bars and food tours and events to have endless amounts of culinary adventures. It’s also a great place for those looking to experience a wellness getaway, as it offers plenty of spas and yoga retreats to indulge in.
Adventure seekers can satisfy their need for thrill with jungle hikes, zip lining or underwater adventures such as snorkeling and diving. There is plenty of adventure and several species of animals to encounter during a stay.
On the other hand, travelers in search of a place to go to completely relax and get away from the stress of everyday life will also find this region appealing. The destination offers several gorgeous beaches, charming beachfront towns and all-inclusive resorts with pools and cabanas.
This inclusive destination caters to everyone.
