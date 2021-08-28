Puerto Vallarta Blog | August 27, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Puerto Vallarta’s Go To Outdoor Adventures
Puerto Vallarta continues to be a go-to vacation spot, even throughout the pandemic, as the destination puts the health and safety of both locals and visitors at a top priority. New COVID-19 protocols were recently put in place, and the safety measures will continue to change as needed.
A destination for all types of travelers, Puerto Vallarta invites families to make memories on the beach, couples to celebrate love, friends to catch up in paradise and solo travelers to reconnect with themselves. Everyone will find something to enjoy here.
Travelers will easily find relaxing pastimes like a visit to the spa or a day lounging at the pool, but the destination is also filled with several can’t-miss outdoor adventures to embark on.
On land, visitors can cross wild territories driving an ATV or RZR, ride a horse through the Sierra Madre mountain range, catch the sunrise or sunset on a hiking trail or biking trip or zip-line through the treetops.
Water lovers also will find plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy. Although the beaches are great for swimming, those wanting an action-packed adventure can try a surfing lesson. Other water adventures include swimming with dolphins, scuba diving, jet-skiing and flyboarding, among others.
Whether it’s a morning or afternoon event, or a full day spent immersed in the action, travelers are bound to find an outdoor adventure the whole group will love. The relaxing spa treatments and pool time will be waiting back at the resort when the adventure is over.
Future visitors can contact a travel advisor or click here to start planning their Puerto Vallarta vacation.
