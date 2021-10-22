Puerto Vallarta Blog | October 22, 2021 7:00 AM ET
Puerto Vallarta’s Hidden Gems
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico draws in visitors of all types throughout the year. It’s an ideal destination for families with children of all ages, couples looking to celebrate their love someplace special and groups eager to reunite after months spent apart.
The activities are endless in Puerto Vallarta. Popular pastimes include whale watching, exploring the Malecon and taking a food tour, among many others.
Some travelers aren’t looking for the most popular tours though. Instead, they’re in search of the hidden gems – experiences that maybe not every tourist does during a vacation in this Pacific Coast destination. Here are a few to keep in mind.
The Marieta Islands
A stay in Puerto Vallarta puts travelers in a great location to visit the Marieta Islands. Here they’ll discover a hidden beach that’s only accessible when the tide is low. It’s a true oasis where guests will easily find relaxation.
Yelapa
A day spent in Yelapa might be just the “off the beaten path” experience avid travelers are looking for. The small beach town is located just 30 minutes south of downtown Puerto Vallarta, and visitors are sure to be at ease during a visit.
Vallarta Botanical Gardens
Another beautiful place tourists may not be aware of is the Vallarta Botanical Gardens. The 64-acre botanical garden showcases the vast diversity of Mexico’s plant species and is a great place to spend a morning or afternoon during vacation.
These are just a few of the many hidden gem experiences to see and do during a Puerto Vallarta vacation. To learn more about this ideal destination, contact a travel advisor or visit visitpuertovallarta.com.
