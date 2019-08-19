Avalon Waterways Blog | August 19, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Reasons to Take a River Cruise
With the various options for vacations out there, sometimes river cruising is overlooked. However, there are several reasons why a river cruise should be on your upcoming travel agenda.
The Avalon Waterways Active and Discovery river cruise options provide a unique spin on the standard river cruise. One of the most convenient parts of cruising is that you’ll only have to unpack your things once, but you’ll see several destinations in one trip.
River cruising also puts you in touch with unique experiences. Booking a trip on your own can prove difficult, but having excursions available through a river cruise can open doors to things you maybe wouldn’t have even thought to do. This includes seeing cultural performances, cooking local cuisine and enjoying private museum tours.
Avalon Waterways allows several opportunities for fitness during each trip. Avalon Adventure Hosts are available to assist with planning activities, and there are bikes for guests to use while on the shore. In addition to yoga classes on the ship, there are hiking, running and kayaking opportunities throughout the week as well.
In order to keep things interesting, Avalon Waterways allows guests to choose from a few different types of excursions during the cruise, and they are all included in the price. There are Classic, Discovery and Active options, so everyone can find something that works for them.
