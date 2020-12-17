San Miguel de Allende Blog | December 17, 2020 2:23 PM ET
Reasons To Visit San Miguel de Allende
San Miguel de Allende is a picturesque historic city, filled with beautiful temples and colonial buildings.
Known as being a UNESCO World Heritage City, this charming place has plenty to offer the traveler simply by walking around and discovering the city.
Visit the Main Garden, a beautiful oasis within the center of the city, located near the Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel, a stunning cathedral combining Baroque and neo-Gothic architectural styles. The Temple of our Lady of Health is another stunning cathedral, built in the Churrigueresque, or Spanish Baroque style.
For another stunning work of architecture, visit “las Monjas,” or the Temple of the Immaculate Conception, a convent and chapel whose architecture was inspired by the church of Les Invalides in Paris, but which bears a distinct Mexican flair.
Walk around enough and you’ll find the handicraft market, which occupies three whole blocks in which you can find local vendors selling handmade crafts, decor, silver jewelry and more.
Visit the Cañada de la Virgen, a pre-Columbian archeological site thought to have been built by the Otomi people. Lastly, El Charco del Ingenio is a privately-funded ecological preserve dedicated to preserving the local flora and fauna.
San Miguel de Allende is a magical place, filled with stunning architecture, beautiful natural flora and fauna and a beautiful Mexican culture.
