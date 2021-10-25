Riviera Nayarit | October 24, 2021 6:00 AM ET
Reasons Why Riviera Nayarit Is a Great Wedding Destination
Riviera Nayarit, located along Mexico's Pacific coast, is a great destination for a wedding big or small. Many resorts offer professional wedding planning services and can help you find everything from the officiant to the bouquet.
Here are ten reasons why couples thinking of having a destination wedding should consider the Riviera Nayarit.
Diversity of Environments
The first reason why the Riviera Nayarit is a great option for a destination wedding is that it’s home to diverse wedding locations, including tropical forests, mysterious caves and beautiful beaches. Couples wanting to enjoy a traditional Huichol wedding ceremony can do so, while others wanting a luxurious wedding ceremony can choose a high-line resort to host the event.
Easy Connectivity
Weddings are never complete without at least a few guests, and a wedding in the Riviera Nayarit offers easy connectivity from places across the nation, as well as the rest of Mexico, Canada and other regions of the world, ensuring that you’ll be able to invite your loved ones without a hitch.
Perfect Year-Round Climate
Forget choosing a wedding date based on the season of the year. In Riviera Nayarit, weddings can be held all year long, with temperatures ranging from 78-90 degrees. The rainy season does begin in June and lasts to October, but it’s a perfect destination for those wanting to escape the winter weather.
International Cuisine
This might not seem like that big of a factor at first, but mouthwatering flavors and new dishes can make or break a wedding, whether it’s a simple beach affair or a luxurious mega-wedding.
Inclusivity
This region has been an LGBTQ-friendly environment for years, and it also offers plenty of options for same-sex destination weddings, too.
Hospitality
Riviera Nayarit is a welcoming place, and that warmth is reflected in the hospitality of resort associates and locals, ensuring that you’ll enjoy your stay.
Qualified Professionals
Expert guidance is needed to plan many weddings, but especially so for destination weddings when oftentimes the brides and grooms haven’t even visited their wedding venue. The region is home to the Romance Industry Association, ensuring that you’ll be in great hands throughout the entire planning process.
Multicultural Wedding Expertise
The area is home to wedding planners who also specialize in multicultural weddings, which means that you can still enjoy traditional Jewish, Hindu, Persian or even Wixarika marriages in paradise, without having to settle for less.
The Day After
Destination weddings are great because after the marriage ceremony, the two lovebirds are already on their honeymoon, without any transit time in between. Riviera Nayarit offers plenty of honeymoon activities to enjoy, from hiking, beaching, yachting, snorkeling and more.
Safety
Riviera Nayarit is a safe destination, having been awarded the World Travel and Tourism Council’s Safe Travels Stamp for its commitment to combating COVID-19.
