Paradisus Playa del Carmen Blog | September 02, 2020 6:02 PM ET
Receive a Credit for Your Playa del Carmen Wedding
Paradisus Playa del Carmen is inviting future wedding couples to ‘Say Yes in Paradisus.’ The resort has everything needed to make brides and grooms wedding dreams come true.
In addition to having a pristine location on the shores of Riviera Maya’s white-sand beaches, wedding parties staying at this property have access to delicious cuisine, spacious pools and plenty of entertainment throughout the day and well into the evening.
Paradisus Playa del Carmen is currently offering a wedding credit for couples to put towards the wedding collection package of their choice.
Those choosing a Chill Out Chic package will receive a $500 credit, Aqua an $800 credit, Allure a $1,000 credit and Tailor Made a $1,500 credit. The credit is applied towards the final wedding invoice.
Combinable with the Entice Me promotion, this wedding credit offer is valid for new reservations made from now until January 31, 2021, for weddings during 2020, 2021 and 2022. The promotion cannot be combined with the Love at First Site or other wedding promotions.
To book your future wedding or learn more about this promotion, contact a travel advisor or email romance.paradisus.playadelcarmen@melia.com.
