La Coleccion Resorts Blog | December 04, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Resorts for the Adventure Traveler
Lounging next to the pool on vacation is a wonderful way to spend your time off. Relaxing is important for everyone, but at The Explorean resorts, travelers can also indulge in adventurous activities.
The Explorean Kohunlich and The Explorean Cozumel, both part of the La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana brand, are experiential resorts that encourage visitors to disconnect from their daily lives back home and instead focus on self-discovery and adventure.
Guests of these resorts immediately appreciate the natural surroundings upon arrival, and throughout the stay, they’re presented with several outdoor activities to participate in.
The adventurous activities include snorkeling, kayaking tours, hiking in the jungle, bike rides, horseback riding, sailboat rides and more.
The Explorean Kohunlich is located in Chetumal in the middle of the Mayan jungle, putting guests in close proximity to the Mayan ruins to connect with ancient cultures. The Explorean Cozumel provides guests with the opportunity to stay on the Mexican Caribbean’s largest island.
Whether it’s a romantic escape with a loved one or a reunion with a group of friends, these resorts bring out the adventure traveler in everyone.
