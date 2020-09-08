Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | September 08, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Revitalize Your Mind, Body and Soul in Mexico
How does being pampered with personalized service, enjoying the most romantic culinary experiences and having direct contact with nature sound?
Probably pretty perfect after being stuck in the same routine for the past six months. Riviera Nayarit, Mexico’s Pacific treasure, is inviting travelers to escape the everyday norm for a bit and come, enjoy everything this magical place has to offer.
Guests to this area can simply take in the beautiful surrounding scenery to find relaxation, from the soft waves of the ocean to the rolling mountainous terrain.
In addition, though, visitors are encouraged to submit to a bit of pampering. Riviera Nayarit is home to several world-class spas that offer all sorts of treatments, from modern massages to home remedies to treatments inspired by the Huichol culture.
Many of these luxurious spas are located inside the comforts of an all-inclusive hotel or resort, so guests don’t have to go very far to get the R&R they need.
Disconnect from everyday life and reconnect with your mind, body and soul in order to find much-needed rest and rejuvenation.
Click here to explore some of the luxury spas and unique experiences to be had during a visit to Riviera Nayarit.
More Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit, Riviera Nayarit
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS