Ring in the New Year With a Trip To Playa del Carmen
It has been a trying year for almost everyone; there's no question about it. As people begin scoping out plans for 2021, a vacation is making almost every list. Travelers were deprived of trips throughout 2020, and they are itching to get on a plane in the new year.
Celebrate the arrival of 2021 by booking a vacation at Paradisus Playa del Carmen. Whether you're in search of a romantic getaway, a family vacation or a solo adventure, this resort checks all the boxes.
Since there wasn't a vacation on the agenda for 2020, consider making your 2021 trip extra special with a stay in The Reserve section of the resort. Here are just a few of the many perks of this exclusive upgrade:
—Personalized concierge service
—Private check-in and check-out
—Access to the Olio Restaurant or La Palapa (adults only) for breakfast and lunch
—Access to the YHI Spa water ritual facilities
—Access to the private pool and beach area for The Reserve including adults areas
—Activities program for children and teenagers
—Turndown service every evening
These perks, along with several others, will ensure your trip is as luxurious as you imagine it to be.
Contact a travel advisor or click here to learn more.
