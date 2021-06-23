RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog | June 23, 2021 5:30 PM ET
RIU Hosts 2021 Punta Cana Summer Edition FAM Trip
Earlier this year in April, RIU Hotels & Resorts hosted its first FAM trip events since the beginning of the pandemic with all the necessary safety protocols in place. They took place in Costa Mujeres and Punta Cana, and travel advisors were able to connect with one another and experience the hotels and destinations they sell to their clients.
The hotel company once again hosted agents for a FAM trip in the Dominican Republic. From June 13 – 16, 2021, agents stayed at Riu Palace Punta Cana. They enjoyed everything the Punta Cana Complex has to offer, including the hotel facilities, the RIU Experience and, of course, the Splash Water Park.
In order to learn more about the Punta Cana Complex, the advisors took part in a RIU Hunt. This interactive activity allowed agents to discover everything the complex has to offer in addition to learning insightful tips.
The travel advisors also enjoyed a day at leisure at the adults-only Hotel Riu Republica, located outside of the Punta Cana Complex. After a few days of fun, the event wrapped up with a RIU Farewell Dinner to see the agents off in style.
To stay up to date on future FAM trip opportunities, special promotions and all the exciting perks RIU has to offer, travel agents can join the exclusive Facebook group called USA Team RIU and follow the company on Instagram at @riupro_usa.
More RIU Hotels & Resorts, Punta Cana
More by RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS