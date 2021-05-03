RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog | May 03, 2021 1:43 PM ET
RIU Hosts Travel Advisors at FAM Trip Events
As health and safety protocols are enhanced and vaccines roll out, confidence in travel continues to grow. As a result, travel advisor FAM trips are taking off again.
RIU Hotels & Resorts recently hosted its first FAM trip events since the beginning of the pandemic with all the necessary safety protocols in place.
The resort company was excited to once again host its travel advisor partners in conjunction with Apple Leisure Group Vacations (ALGV). The first FAM took place at Riu Palace Costa Mujeres in Costa Mujeres, Mexico with the group of travel agents staying from April 13 to April 17.
In addition to staying at Riu Palace Costa Mujeres, the group of agents also visited Riu Palace Las Americas, Riu Palace Peninsula and Riu Dunamar.
Another FAM trip event, the 500 Club Funjet Reward Trip, took place at Riu Palace Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. On April 30 the travel agents took a tour together of the property and had a meeting on the beach with mimosas and gourmet-style appetizers.
From the very beginning of the pandemic, RIU took action to ensure its various resorts could operate safely for both guests and employees.
The company developed an extensive anti-COVID-19 security program that includes proper social distancing and disinfecting practices, and RIU now even offers free COVID-19 testing. Travel advisors and travelers alike can choose to stay at RIU Hotels & Resorts with confidence.
Click here to discover what makes RIU a top hotel choice for your clients’ vacations.
More RIU Hotels & Resorts
More by RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS