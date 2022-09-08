RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog | September 08, 2022 6:00 AM ET
RIU Offers Winter Sale With Major Savings
Leave the cold behind and head to the warm embrace of paradise. RIU Hotels & Resorts is offering its Winter Sale with up to 59 percent off of stays in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.
The sale features more than just savings on accommodations. Travelers have all-inclusive access to the resort as well as up to $2,247 in resort credits. There is also free access to RIU Party and Splash Water World where available.
Groups can take advantage of every sixth or 11th passenger free, and kids stay free at select resorts. There are even savings for brides and grooms with free weddings at select resorts.
The winter sale is available to book now for travel from December 24, 2022, to April 30, 2023. Travelers can book through their preferred tour operator or contact promotion@riu.com.
