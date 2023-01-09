RIU Plaza Hotels Blog | January 09, 2023 6:00 PM ET
RIU Plaza Is Coming to the United Kingdom
RIU Plaza Hotels will welcome a new property in London this spring.
The Hotel Riu Plaza London Victoria is located in the heart of the city in the Westminster district and just a few minutes from Victoria Station.
The Hotel Riu Plaza London Victoria is ideal for both business travelers and leisure travelers alike with meeting space and close proximity to popular sights and prominent corporations based in the West End.
Customers staying at the property will enjoy a variety of amenities. Breakfast is included and easy access to top sights in the city such as Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace, the Houses of Parliament and more.
The building that the new hotel will occupy was originally constructed in the 1960s, and the property was completely renovated in 1997. In renovating the property for the new hotel, RIU has kept the best aspects of the building while completely transforming the interior with careful attention to the design and comfort of the spaces as well as additions such as the latest energy efficiency technology and sustainable operations.
Travelers in some of the 435 rooms will enjoy spectacular views. The hotel will also feature a bar and a restaurant.
