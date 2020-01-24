RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog | January 24, 2020 3:00 PM ET
RIU Supports the Punta Cana Promise
The Dominican Republic is an island many travelers choose to visit for vacation, and RIU Hotels & Resorts has several properties located in this area. RIU has always made making its guests feel safe and secure a priority, and supporting the Punta Cana Promise reaffirms this commitment.
This safety pledge includes that the following guidelines are not only met but exceeded.
—OUR properties are self-contained and provide 24-hour security and medical assistance
—OUR food and beverage offerings come only from reputable, trusted vendor partners and are all carefully checked and inspected before being served at any property, in accordance with global food safety management standards
—OUR employees all undergo rigorous background checks, screening and training
—OUR high staff-to-guest ratios ensure that every guest receives the attention, service and security they expect and deserve
—OUR properties not only meet but also exceed tourism and hospitality regulations and guidelines
—OUR hotel-affiliated vacation activities and excursions are provided exclusively by reputable partners who are all licensed and insured
—OUR properties are each united in the oversight and delivery of the Punta Cana Promise
—OUR hotels will provide safety information and phone numbers to all guests upon check in
Visit www.puntacanapromise.com/#promise to learn more about the Punta Cana Promise
