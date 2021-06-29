Riviera Nayarit | June 29, 2021 1:21 PM ET
Riviera Nayarit: An LGBTQ+ Destination
Riviera Nayarit is a great destination for the LGBTQ+ community, with luxury hotels and resorts, a great culinary scene, diverse villages, beautiful beaches and a welcoming atmosphere.
Several of the area’s hotels and resorts have won accolades due to their inclusivity. The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort won the Gay Travel Award as the “World’s Friendliest LGBT+ Beach Resort” in 2018, while the Hard Rock Hotel has been Out Now certified. Other hotels in the area that are great options are the W Punta de Mita, Imanta, Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita and One & Only Mandarina.
In 2015, Riviera Nayarit was given authority to hold same-sex marriage ceremonies. The region is perfect for a variety of different styles of venues and weddings, from small beach weddings to large cosmopolitan-style weddings. Over 40 hotels in the area offer complete packages and services to help arrange the perfect wedding for any couple.
Lastly, Riviera Nayarit is a safe destination for everyone. Mexico’s health protocols ensure that hotels, restaurants and attractions remain open and safe. Access to beaches and some attractions could be limited. Social distancing and mask-wearing are still highly encouraged at this time.
For more information, please visit Riviera Nayarit’s tourism website.
