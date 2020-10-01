Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | October 01, 2020 8:52 AM ET
Riviera Nayarit Hosts a Discussion on the Future of Tourism
During the last few days of September, Riviera Nayarit hosted a virtual addition of the First National Tourism Forum 2020, bringing together professors, researchers and tourism professionals.
The purpose was for the participants to analyze the current situation as well as the future of tourism in Mexico. This was the first event hosted by the School of the Technological University of Banderas Bay Hotel.
Topics discussed by the virtual group included:
— Relevance and perspective of Higher Technological Education in Tourism.
— Present and future of tourism.
— Safety and well-being of the tourist in the tourist destinations.
— Intelligent tourism.
— Gastronomic tourism.
— Tourist product development.
— Tourist environmental education.
— Management of Rural Tourism and Protected Areas.
— Health and Welfare Tourism.
— Latent tourism and economic recovery.
— “Magical Towns” (Pueblos Mágicos) tourism offer.
Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit continue to welcome back travelers to this adventurous destination on Mexico’s Pacific Coast, and foodie travelers can enjoy a variety of menu items included in Restaurant Week until October 10.
Learn more about the discussion of the future of tourism here.
