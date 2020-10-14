Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | October 14, 2020 6:00 PM ET
Riviera Nayarit Is the Place to Go This Fall
As the cooler fall and winter months creep in, travelers are eyeing up warm-weather destinations to escape to. Mexico is often on a traveler's list, and the Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit areas continue to gain traction as some of the most popular places for tourists to visit.
In fact, Condé Nast Traveler published its rankings of the best destinations to consider for this fall, and the Riviera Nayarit made the "Best Places to Visit in November" list.
With natural beauty, miles of pristine white sand beaches, outdoor activities and endless wellness opportunities, this destination checks all the boxes for a socially distanced getaway.
"This magazine is focused on the luxury traveler and invites readers to destinations that are out of the ordinary. We are proud to see Mexico’s Pacific Treasure included in the list along with other important destinations in the world," commented Marc Murphy, managing director of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).
Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit have been successfully welcoming visitors for months, and these destinations continue to put the health and safety of all visitors and local residents at the forefront of their reopening plans.
