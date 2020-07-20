Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | July 20, 2020 2:30 PM ET
Riviera Nayarit Offers Socially Distant Vacations in Mexico
As people begin to travel again after months at home, having social distancing opportunities is a must, in addition to health and safety measures being in place.
Riviera Nayarit checks both of these boxes, and the destination has been a leader in ensuring travelers have a safe place to visit, receiving the WTTC’s Safe Travel Stamp early on. Travelers have plenty of options for isolated experiences, as the destination is surrounded by vast landscapes.
In addition to spacious surroundings, Riviera Nayarit has a variety of accommodations and activities to suit the needs of a socially distant vacation.
Conrad Punta de Mita, One&Only Mandarina and Mar al Cielo all have fewer rooms than some of the larger resorts, with plenty of areas to distance. Guests can take in the surrounding beauty and fully relax during a stay at any of these properties.
As for activities to do during a socially distant vacation, golfing and yoga are at the top of the list. Riviera Nayarit offers exclusive golfing vacations, inviting visitors to participate in a round with the Pacific Ocean as the backdrop. Many hotels in this area also offer private yoga classes, a perfect way to feel centered again.
Islas Marietas’s Hidden Beach is another option for a safe activity during a trip to this area. The islands are a federally protected nature reserve rich with wildlife.
Contact a travel advisor to learn more or to begin planning your private getaway to Riviera Nayarit.
More Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit, Riviera Nayarit
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS