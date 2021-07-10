Chile Blog | July 09, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Romantic Places in Chile
There is always something romantic about traveling with that special someone, but there are certain destinations that have more of a romantic vibe than others. Chile is one of those places.
With a rich history of dreamy and ancestral love stories, Chile is recognized as one of the most romantic destinations in the world, and it’s an ideal place for falling in love.
The island of Rapa Nui is a go-to for love-struck duos. The fun cultural traditions, warm climate and beautiful scenery aid in creating romantic moments during the visit, and the stunning sunsets top each day off.
The island of Chiloé, located in southern Chile, is another romantic place for two people in love. One of the best spots to catch a mesmerizing sunset in this location is sitting – hand in hand – on the edge of the Muelle del Alma (Soul Pier).
In the middle of the Malalcahuello area, 90 minutes from the city of Temuco, is Salto de la Princesa. This place is surrounded by lush vegetation as well as a waterfall, a perfect spot for a love story to begin or deepen.
Many of these romantic spots in Chile also have ancient love stories tied to them to use as inspiration for modern love.
