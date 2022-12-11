Saudi Arabia Blog | December 11, 2022 1:17 PM ET
Rules of the Road
With its vast desert landscape, Saudi Arabia is made for road-tripping. There are myriad landscapes to explore and a number of experiences to undertake while in each unique destination.
Travelers can experience the glittering cosmopolitan cities, explore ancient historic sights or embark on numerous adventures.
Renting a car is one of the easiest ways to navigate the country. Those renting a car in Saudi Arabia should be 25 or older and have had their license for more than a year. The rules vary for foreign renters, so be sure to check with the company that you are in compliance. Travelers should also make sure that insurance covers multiple drivers if there will be more than one person driving and also consider whether or not a four-wheel-drive vehicle will be needed based on the itinerary.
Being on the road is half the adventure so make sure that you plan a trip that allows time for photo stops, exploring small villages and enjoying the great outdoors. Road trips also provide flexibility for travelers to be spontaneous.
Saudis are well-known for their friendliness. Strike up a conversation with locals and don't hesitate to ask for recommendations. This could mean the difference between a good trip and an unforgettable journey.
Travelers should make sure that they plan ahead if they are going off-road. GPS is great but drivers should not rely only on that in remote areas where the connection could be spotty. Have an offline map for safety.
It's also a good idea to keep a bag of essentials in the car with antibacterial wipes, face masks and gloves, sunglasses, sun cream, a first-aid kit, a cooler with snacks and water, and a phone car charger for the ride.
Like GPS maps, it's also recommended to download podcasts and playlists to accompany your journey rather than rely on mobile data, which could not only be spotty in the wilderness but costly.
Here are the essential numbers travelers may need:
Police: 999
Ambulance: 997
For traffic accidents: 993
Civil defense: 998
Highway Patrol: 996
Coastguard: 994
Tourism call center: 930
