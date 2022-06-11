Virgin Voyages Blog | June 10, 2022 4:00 AM ET
Sail for as Low as $572 With Virgin Voyages
Now through June 15, Virgin Voyages is offering a summer savings promotion for its Caribbean cruises, which can be enjoyed for $572 per person when booked at most 120 days out from departure.
The new promotion offers Caribbean cruise rates as low as $572 per person when booked at most 120 days out from sailing date, but travelers who book further in advance at least 121 days out from departure can enjoy rates as low as $536 – a saving of 20 to 25 percent off.
Even better, the limited-time promotion can be combined with two other promotions – the “Book Early. Save More” promotion and the “Lock It In Rates” promotions, which are available with select voyages and cabin types.
Additionally, guests who pay for their cruise in full according to Virgin Voyages’ “Pay in Full” program can receive an additional 10 percent discount when booking and paying for cruises at least 180 days out from the departure date.
The promotion includes $600 worth of all-inclusive amenities like Wi-Fi, food, gratuities, group fitness classes and “essential drinks,” which include everything from a variety of water options to coffees and more.
For more information or to read the terms and conditions of this promotion, please visit Virgin Voyages.
