Sail the Danube River in August
People who have a passion for both travel and wine can have the best of both worlds this August. AmaWaterways and Caymus Vineyards invite guests to sail the Danube River on the seven-night Melodies of the Danube Wine Cruise.
This cruise departs on August 4, 2019, from Budapest, Hungary, and sails to Vilshofen, Germany, with plenty of excitement along the way. Janet Thomas, Wine and Market Relations for Caymus Vineyards, will be onboard allowing guests to have exclusive tastings and presenting seminars.
In addition to private castle tours and a visit to Schloss Gobelsburg, guests will enjoy a folklore shore and wine reception in Greinburg Castle. All of these excursions mixed with picturesque views throughout Europe will make for a memorable vacation.
This cruise is taking place on the AmaMagna, a ship with four dining venues, five bars, beautiful lounge areas and spacious accommodations. Entertainment and activities onboard include a cinema, a large boutique, an exercise area and much more.
Travelers who need more time can choose to extend their trip with pre- or post-nights in Budapest and Prague.
